Meghana Raj's message for late Chiranjeevi Sarja on their wedding anniversary will tear you up

Meghana Raj who is now a judge on the show, Dancing Champion took to social media to post a message on her wedding anniversary. As we know, actor passed away in June 2020. The actress was pregnant with their first child who was born that year in October. Posting a black and white picture of Chiranjeevi Sarja and her, she wrote, "The only reason I will ever forgive God is because I know he needs your guidance to make sure he does the right thing to Raayan and me….Happy anniversary baby ma." We can see a smiling picture of the two. Also Read - Pearl: Netflix drops Meghan Markle’s animated series with MASSIVE cutbacks?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj)

The couple had been friends for almost a decade before they tied the knot on May 2, 2o18. Chiranjeevi Sarja and she wedded in a mix of Hindu and Christian customs. The actress was in her third trimester when he passed away due to a cardiac arrest. He was at home when he suddenly fell down. They rushed him to the Apollo Hospital where he said that he had passed away. Meghana Raj got immense support from her in-laws and the Telugu fraternity post her husband's shocking demise. Their son Rayaan was born in October. Also Read - From Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor: Husbands who love to spoil their wives with EXPENSIVE gifts

Meghana Raj is making a comeback into the world of entertainment with Dancing Champion where she is a judge. In the past, she has done many Malayalam and Kannada films. She has also got back to acting with the film Selfie Mummy and Google Daddy. The movie also has Srujan Lokesh. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer looks like a sure-shot entertainer tailor-made for the superstar