Mimi remake: THIS national-award winning actress to step into the shoes of Kriti Sanon for Tamil and Telugu versions?

and starrer Mimi, which released in the last month on Netflix and Jio Cinema, garnered positive response from the audience. While fans call it Kriti's career best performance, the latest reports suggest that the national-award winning actress has been approached to play the lead role in Tamil and Telugu remakes of the film. It is said that a leading production house has acquired the remake rights of the film and will soon make an official announcement about it. Interestingly, Mimi, which also featured , , , Evelyn Edwards and Aidan Whytock in key roles, was the remake of Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy! starring Urmila Kothare and Stacy Bee in pivotal roles. Also Read - From Tiger Shroff-Krishna Shroff to Katrina Kaif-Isabelle Kaif – 9 pairs of Bollywood siblings we can't wait to see together on screen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is currently busy with 's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Talking about the film, it is produced by Mahesh Babu’s home production GMB Entertainment along with Mythri Movie Makers 14 Reels Plus . Parasuram, who is known for films like Geetha Govindam, Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuvatha to name a few is directing it with Thaman composing the music. PS Vinod has been hired as the director of photography. The film will hit the screens in January 2022 during the festive weekend of Makar Sankranthi. It will clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and 's Bheemla Nayak at the box office. Also Read - Is Prabhas shy in real life? His Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon answers

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon is busy with pan-India venture Adipurush. In the film, Prabhas will be seen portraying the character of Lord Rama with Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and playing the characters of Lankesh, Sita and Laxman. The film is reportedly made on the budget of Rs 400 crore and will be released in multiple languages. It is directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut and will hit the screens on August 11, 2022. Also Read - 12th board results of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Yami Gautam will leave you STUNNED