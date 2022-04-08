Tovino Thomas was a big name in the Malayalam film industry, but the actor became a pan-India star after his movie Minnal Murali received a fantastic response. The film got an OTT release on Netflix last year, and apart from Malayalam, it was released in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and English. Now, here’s an exciting news for Thomas’ fans. The actor has teamed up with a big production house for a multi slate deal. He has joined hands with Yoodlee Films. Tovino Thomas Productions and Saregama's Yoodlee Films will jointly produce movies and web series in Hindi and Malayalam. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli makes heads turn as she poses in front of a mirror; calls her reflection ‘hotter’

Yoodlee Films posted on Instagram, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with superstar Tovino Thomas for a multiple slate deal to co-create some genre bending content across languages and formats which will keep you hooked to the edge of your seats #Wolfpack, it's time to strap in, we are cooking some delicious content, just for you @tovinothomas."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoodlee Films (@yoodleefilms)

According to IANS, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films, Saregama India, in a statement said, "Tovino Thomas is a pan-Indian success story. Be it his amazing acting prowess in a cultural phenomenon like 'Minnal Murali', or his sharp instincts as a producer, he is someone who is creating content for posterity and we share that vision as well."

"Our goal is not just to succeed but to define genres, set standards and break new ground and he is the perfect collaborator we would like to co-create content with, be it for OTT platforms or the big screen. Tovino also represents brave filmmaking in the Malayalam industry and we could not be more thrilled to have him aboard,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas will be seen in movies like Vaashi and Thallumala. The former stars as the female lead.