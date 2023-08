Renowned South Indian actress Anushka Shetty has always held a special place in the hearts of film enthusiasts, captivating audiences with her exceptional performances and undeniable charisma. The actress was last seen in Bhaagamathie which was released in 2018, whereas her horror thriller, called Nishabdam, was released on OTT in 2020. Anushka Shetty is back on the big screen after five long years with her upcoming movie Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, discussions have once again ignited about her remuneration, leaving many astounded by the substantial figures she commands. Also Read - Prabhas calls Anushka Shetty ‘fantastic’ after watching Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer

Hailing from Mangalore and completing her education in Bengaluru, Anushka Shetty embarked on her cinematic journey in 2005 with Akkineni Nagarjuna's 'Super.' Since then, her trajectory has been nothing short of sensational. She has been part of numerous blockbusters and has shared the screen with esteemed actors, including the likes of Prabhas.

Yet, despite her illustrious career and the ever-changing dynamics of the film industry, Anushka's remuneration has displayed unwavering growth.

Anushka's knack for meticulously selecting her projects has undoubtedly played a role in her sustained success. After the monumental triumph of Baahubali 2, the actress adopted a discerning approach when choosing roles. This strategic decision led to fewer film appearances, but it did not diminish her remuneration.

Reports suggest that while she once commanded a substantial fee of Rs 3 crore per film earlier in her career, her current rate has soared to a staggering Rs 6 crore per film. This remarkable figure has left fans and industry insiders alike pleasantly astonished.

Anushka's latest cinematic venture, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, arrives after a three-year hiatus, during which her remuneration has managed to double. This not only underscores her prominence within the industry but also underscores the enduring enthusiasm that fans hold for her on-screen presence.