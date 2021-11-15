Monday memes: Nandamuri Balakrishna's massy-action trailer of Akhanda sparks a meme fest on Twitter

After a long wait, we saw the makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda dropping the trailer of the massy-entertainer. While it turned out to be a visual treat for all the Balayya fans as they saw the superstar in his vintage style, we also saw netizens giving it us quirky twist by bringing out their creativity through some hilarious memes. Let's check some of them... Also Read - Akhanda Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna's action packed avatar is whistle-worthy; fans say, 'Balayya mania all over'
The film is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his banner, Dwaraka Creations. The actor-director combo has delivered hits like the 2010 film Simha and 2014 Legend. The music of the film is composed by S Thaman, who recently delivered a musical chartbuster with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Vakeel Saab. The film also features Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth Meka in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on December 2.
