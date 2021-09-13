Monday Memes: Ranveer Singh's new twin-ponytail look creates a memefest that will make your sides split with laughter – view tweets

Ranveer Singh recently attended the launch of Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and Director Shankar's SVC50 / RC15 in Hyderabad, where he was spotted with a brand new, twin-ponytail hairdo, which instantly elicited countless hilarious memes on Twitter