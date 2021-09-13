Ranveer Singh recently stopped by in Hyderabad to attend the launch of and 's new South biggie with Director Shankar, tentatively titled SVC50 / RC15, with Director S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Charan's father, Megastar also joining in to add maximum star power to the event. However, the focal point of the evening, the factor that grabbed all the attention was new, twin-ponytail look. Known for his quirky, bold and unconventional fashion sense that never fails to make headlines, Ranveer pulled out all the stops this time with his new hairdo, and both Twitter and Instagram responded likewise with a hilarious memefest that will make you sides split with laughter. Also Read - Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej meets with a road accident; Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, and Pawan Kalyan rush to the hospital

Check out the best reactions below:

Ranveer Singh New Hairstyle pic.twitter.com/8Lj8G0QyTu — MemesCasm (@memes_Casm) September 8, 2021

Don't Call Yourself Chicken Lover If You Don't Have Hairstyle like Ranveer Singh.#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/0Ly5odYPKu — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) September 8, 2021

Ranveer singh after knowing that his outfit or hairstyle is going out of trend : pic.twitter.com/79RIgpIJ6H — Saurav raj (@memer_bro_xx01) September 8, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B__B (@backk_benchers_00)

Ye koi nayi trend nahi hein btw kids have similar kinda hairstyle ? pic.twitter.com/1VoICpTQY0 — ??????? (@shwetha0811) September 8, 2021

Ranveer Singh new hair style pic.twitter.com/V0lRSV9ycM — NaDeEm TyAgI? ?? (@thenadeemtyagi) September 8, 2021

So, would you like to try Ranveer Singh's new, twin-ponytail hairstyle?