Ranveer Singh recently stopped by in Hyderabad to attend the launch of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's new South biggie with Director Shankar, tentatively titled SVC50 / RC15, with Director S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Charan's father, Megastar Chiranjeevi also joining in to add maximum star power to the event. However, the focal point of the evening, the factor that grabbed all the attention was Ranveer Singh's new, twin-ponytail look. Known for his quirky, bold and unconventional fashion sense that never fails to make headlines, Ranveer pulled out all the stops this time with his new hairdo, and both Twitter and Instagram responded likewise with a hilarious memefest that will make you sides split with laughter. Also Read - Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej meets with a road accident; Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, and Pawan Kalyan rush to the hospital
Check out the best reactions below:
So, would you like to try Ranveer Singh's new, twin-ponytail hairstyle? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life . Also Read - Trending South news today: Ranveer Singh, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi launch RC 15, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe first look to drop on Ganesh Chaturthi, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan troubles continue and more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.