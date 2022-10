All the Mohanlal fans are excited about his next release Monster. The film is helmed by Vysakh and written by Lucky Singh. Malayalam superstar fans are looking forward to the big release that will take place during the occasion of Diwali. However, before the big release, the film seems to have faced a hurdle. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the film has been banned in GCC countries. Reports state that the move is because of the LGBTQ content in the film. However, there is no confirmation of the same. Also Read - Drishyam 2: How similar or different is the Ajay Devgn film from the Mohanlal sequel? Latter reveals [Exclusive Video]

The makers of Monster starring have not shared any official statement about this yet. Reports suggest that the film has been banned in GCC countries except for UAE. Monster has Mohanlal playing the role of an investigative officer. As per the reports, the makers of Monster have submitted the film to Censor Board for re-evaluation and hoping to get a clearance. But there is a possibility that the film will not release in GCC countries this week like it would in other countries.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars , Siddique, Lena, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, KB Ganesh Kumar and Johny Antony. The trailer of the film has already impressed all. The story is all about how only a Monster can destroy Monster. The film releases on October 21 in India.

Watch Monster trailer starring Mohanlal here.

Earlier, Mohanlal was Aaraattu, 12th Man, Bro Daddy and more. He is one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry who has a great fan following all over India. The actor enjoys a great fandom pan-India. Given that South films are doing fabulously well at the box office, it is expected that Monster will be a box office hit too. Fans have their fingers crossed.