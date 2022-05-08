The year 2022 has been a very blissful one for . The actress embraced motherhood as she gave birth to her first child - a baby boy whom she named Neil along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. Ever since then, her fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of the little one. She has not shared any pictures of baby Neil on social media. But Mother's Day is special. On this day, Kajal Aggarwal shared the first picture of her son on social media and penned a sweet note for him. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Poonam Pandey opens up on her relationship with mom; says, ‘There were times when we would just fight’ [Exclusive]

Kajal Aggarwal poured her heart out in her Mother's Day post and called her son her 'stars, moon, sun' and much more. She started her post by writing, "My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body."

In the end, she mentioned that motherhood is scary but also very beautiful. And that she has so much more to learn. She wrote, "And it's such a scary thing, but more than that, it's beautiful. And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Happy Mother's Day to Kajal Aggarwal and all the beautiful moms out there.