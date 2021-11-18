Come 19th November and Rashmika Mandanna fans are in for a special treat at McDonald’s. McDonald’s India (South and West) has curated a special meal - ‘The Rashmika Meal’, in collaboration with actress Rashmika Mandanna to delight her fans. This meal includes all of Rashmika’s favorites – McSpicy Fried Chicken, McSpicy Chicken Burger, Piri Piri Fries, Nimbu Fizz and McFlurry, in an exclusive packaging. Just like all of us, Rashmika has her own unique way of relishing her McDonald’s meal. And now, with ‘The Rashmika Meal’ her fans too can eat it her way. Also Read - BTS: Did you know Jungkook was once obsessed with THIS one thing in Jin and Suga's room? Here's how they got rid of it

The star first likes to bite into the McSpicy Fried Chicken. Then she places the Piri Piri fries inside the McSpicy Chicken Burger and bites into it to spice it up real good. She then takes a huge swig of the refreshing Nimbu Fizz and concludes on a sweet note with a generous bite of the creamy McFlurry. McDonald's India has also unveiled a TVC that shows Rashmika enjoying her meal in her unique way.

Speaking on the launch of the The Rashmika Meal, Arvind RP, Director - Marketing and Communications, McDonald's India (West and South) says, "Everyone, including the most famous celebrities have their go-to order at McDonald's. We are really excited to collaborate with Rashmika and bring 'The Rashmika Meal' to her millions of fans, and can't wait to see them enjoy it just the way she does."

When asked about this unique association Rashmika Mandanna said, “McDonald’s has been my comfort food for as long as I can remember. I have grown up with the brand. I have always loved to indulge in the McSpicy Chicken Burger with Piri Piri fries placed inside it. McFlurry has been another go-to to celebrate all big and small wins of life. I am so excited to share my McDonald’s favourites with everyone.”

So, would you be queuing up for the Rashmika Mandanna meal?