Move over BTS McDonald’s meal, Rashmika Mandanna fans are in for a treat with ‘The Rashmika Meal’ – read deets

After BTS' ARMY, Rashmika Mandanna fans will be in for a special treat as world-renowned fast-food joint, McDonald's has curated a special meal based on the actress' likes and dislikes, which are sure to set the taste buds of all her aficionados tingling to glory