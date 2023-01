Mrunal Thakur celebrated the massive success of her south Indian debut film titled Sita Ramam alongside Dulqueer Salmaan. Immense love was poured in for the romance historical drama making a blockbuster film of last year. The most critically appreciated film marked Mrunal’s first movie in the Telugu belt and happened to be a successful hit. After a booming result, the actress is now all set to explore herself in Tollywood. Also Read - Hello Hall of Fame Awards: South star Vijay Devarakonda, Hansika Motwani and more deck up to perfection [VIEW PICS]

Mrunal Thakur is all game to try and challenge herself more in Telugu cinema. After Sita Ramam the actress is all set to start her next Telugu film. She will be paired with, one of the youngest stars of the industry, Nani. The two stars commence the shoot of their highly anticipated movie. The film will be directed by Shouryuv and the title still remains unnamed. The movie is touted to be an emotional family drama. The team kickstarted filming following its mahurat shot in Hyderabad. The cast and crew smiled as they posed for the camera together.

The 30-year-old actress has been shuffling between Hyderabad and Mumbai as she prepares for her next south venture. She is busy preparing for the film in which she will star opposite Nani. is also reportedly attending workshops to prep herself for the character. The character details remain under cover but the actress is working hard to get into the skin of a character.

Talking about her second south project Mrunal expressed that she is elated and excited to be a part of this project. She told the story is really heartwarming and appreciated the team backing the project is incredibly talented. The Sita Ramam actress is looking forward to work with Nani after having worked with Dulqueer Salmaan. Given the fact that she made a remake of Jersey in which Nani starred originally, the actress finds it interesting to actually collaborate with Nani.