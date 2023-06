Mrunal Thakur is all set to share screen space with handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda. That's right, Mrunal Thakur is on a signing spree as she has been taking up films and interesting projects to entertain her fans. Starting her journey in the television world, the actress has come a really long way today. She has been starring in Hindi and regional films and winning hearts everywhere. It won't be wrong to say that Mrunal Thakur has become the most sought-after actress across the entertainment industry. And now, the actress is all set to captivate audiences alongside South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 teaser is fire: Is this where Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love?

Mrunal Thakur signs her third South film

It was just last year that Mrunal Thakur debuted in South films with Sita Ramam alongside , one of the most talented and handsome hunks. And less than a year now, she is already signing her third film and with one of the biggest production houses, Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mrunal has been collaborating with some of the biggest talents from the South. The actress is solidifying her position as one of the most sought-after names in the industry. Having worked in critically acclaimed films such as , , Jersey, Sita Ramam and her latest Gumraah, Mrunal is just exploring different genres and languages.

Mrunal Thakur joins hands with Vijay Deverakonda

The former beauty announced a project with Nani just a couple of weeks ago and thereafter, she will share the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. Their on-screen chemistry promises to be a visual treat. As it is, the mahurat shot pics have intrigued fans on social media. This brand-new pairing seems to be grabbing a lot of eyeballs in entertainment news. Check out Mrunal's post on Instagram here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Neither the title nor the plot of the film starring Vijay and Mrunal has been revealed. The film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mrunal Thakur work front

Mrunal is quite busy as she plans to keep on entertaining her fans. As told y'all before, Mrunal has a project with Nani. It is currently titled Nani 30. The film will also star , as per IMDb. Apart from that, Mrunal has Pippa in the pipeline with and Priyanshu Painyuli. It is based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. She will be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan alongside and Vijay Raaz. Apart from that the actress also has Lust Stories 2 in which she will be seen alongside .