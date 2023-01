Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to bankroll movies under his production venture Dhoni Entertainment. For a while now, the cricketer was in news to produce movies and it has come true. On Friday, MS Dhoni announced his first project under his new production company. The captain will foray into the film industry producing a Tamil film under his home banner. Also Read - KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty deny reports of receiving expensive gifts from Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni; Suniel Shetty issues statement

Cricketer turned producer took to social media to make the big announcement. He declared the title and cast of the film also it is a Tamil film directed by Ramesh Thamilman. The first movie under MS Dhoni's maiden production is titled Let's Get Married. Harish Kalyan former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant and Love Today fame Ivana are reported to play the leading role. The rest cast and crew is not been officially announced yet. The upcoming Tamil film is touted as a romantic drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd (@dhoni.entertainment)

Makers unveiled the title with a motion poster and expressed their excitement by sharing Dhoni Entertainment’s first production titled LGM - Let's Get Married. From the poster, it is assumed that the film will be based on a road trip. The film was launched today in Chennai following a pooja ceremony and the film has already gone on floors. The upcoming Tamil film is MS Dhoni’s debut in production for his company Dhoni Production whose managing director is his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

According to reports, Sakshi wrote the film’s concept it was then developed into a story by director Ramesh Thamilmani. The director revealed that the moment he read the concept he knew it was special. It was fresh and had all elements to be a fun family entertainer. Earlier, Thamilmani had created a graphic novel titled Atharva - The Origin starring M.S. Dhoni.