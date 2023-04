Srilankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan turned 51 today and on this special day first look poster of his long-awaited film has been unveiled. Makers of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic released a new poster of the movie today. The film will tell the untold story of the spin legend. The biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan is titled 800 after he made a record of wickets in Test cricket. Madhurr Mittal, who gained popularity as a child actor in the Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire, will headline the project. Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi opts out of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic? Here's what we know

Movie Train Motion Pictures unveiled the motion poster of 800. The makers gave a special gift to the legendary cricketer on his 51st birthday and a double treat to his fans. The makers took to their Twitter handle to announce the news. Sharing the poster the makers mentioned that they are proud to bring the story of Muttiah Muralitharan beyond the twists & turns across 22 yards. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar to appear in Muttiah Muralitharan biopic featuring Vijay Sethupathi?

Actor was supposed to play the leading role and a poster had also been released earlier. However, Madhurr Mittal’s first look as Muttiah Muralitharan was unveiled on the occasion of the cricketer’s 51st birthday. Slumdog Millionaire’s fame will play the spin wizard in the biopic. The film’s new star played Salim in Oscar award-winning . Since then he appeared in , Pocket Gangsters and more. Mittal will be next seen in ’s Maidaan.

The sports drama 800 is written and directed by MS Sripathy and will release in three languages - Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film is about how Murali became the most successful bowler during Civil War. He is a prolific wicket-taker in international cricket history. He has roots in India in Tamil Nadu as his grandparents were Indians but were taken to Sri Lanka for tea plantations.

Muthiah Muralidaran is a legendary Srilankan cricketer across the world. He holds approximately 16 world records and in 2022 he was named the greatest Test Match bowler by Wisden’s Cricketers Almanack. He represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 12 T20 Internationals. In the longest format of cricket, he took 800 wickets. Muralidaran as player helped Sri Lanka win ODI World Cup in 1996. He is registered as the first Sri Lankan cricketer to be placed into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2017.