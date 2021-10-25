's announcement about her divorce from had invited unwanted comments and speculation about their relationship. Some channels even went forward and linked her up with random colleagues. And it seems like their mutual friends have also decided to maintain their distance from the couple for the time being. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu files case against YouTube channels for streaming defamatory content about her

"Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have the same set of friends. They come from the same film background and also dated each other before marriage. So, most friends are common. The divorce has led them to an awkward situation about having to choose one between the two," a source was quoted as saying by Mirchi9 adding that, "Most friends have decided to stay away from both of them for the time being. Both are nice people and people do not want to take sides."

In the wake of all the negativity, Samantha had released a personal note asking others stay away from her as she is not going to allow any kind of negativity to break her. Apparently, neither her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, nor his father stood by her in these struggles.

She recently filed defamation cases against a couple of YouTube channels and an individual for streaming malignant content about her. However, she has apparently received a legal blow. After listening to her side of the case, the court apparently ordered that the actress could simply seek an apology from her opponents, rather than filing defamation cases.

"The actress can seek a word of apology from the content owners of the concerned YouTube channels, individuals and media outlets, rather than filing defamation cases on them," the court suggested, as per reports.

The court went on to school the actress and apparently indicated that celebrities share personal details on public domain and then file defamation suits. "In court, everyone is equal before the law. There is no sense of some being high and others being low. We will hear Samantha's case as per the procedure," the court concluded.

Samantha had earlier shared a post slamming the society for setting different standards for men and women on social media. "If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. - Farida D," the quote read.