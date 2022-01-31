allured the audience with her sensuous dance moves in Oo Antava song and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. She is currently being lauded for her screen presence in her first item song, which she was reluctant to do it. While the entire nation is going gaga over her hotness level, The Family Man actress recently revealed that her husband also found Samantha hot in the popular song. Also Read - After Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna achieves another milestone; Pogaru becomes first Kannada film to cross 200 million views on YouTube

When Priyamani was asked about her views on Samantha's Oo Antava song in Pushpa, Priyamani told Pinkvilla, "I think Samantha looked hot in the song and not just me even my husband found her hot. Probably, if you Sam's whole career she has not done anything like this. Kudos to her for taking it and accepting it gracefully. I'm sure so many people might have downloaded the song and already making reels on it. It has become the number one song and hats off to for coming up with such a wonderful song. The choreography is done so beautifully and I'm repeating myself, Samantha looked hot in the song."

Earlier, Samantha had opened up about her inhibitions to do the song but Allu Arjun's motivation made her grab this opportunity. "There were many inhibitions. I was not ready as I feared how the song would turn out to be. But, Allu Arjun, sat down and convinced me. Without his encouragement, I would not have accepted to do Oo Antava. Now that this song has become viral all over the country, I have to thank Allu Arjun", she had said.

Samantha is currently working on two multilingual projects, while she has been offered a couple of Bollywood ventures, which are to be announced soon.