Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways about two years ago. Their divorce was finalized about a year ago. They seemed to have fairly moved on from their separation and have been focusing on their career. Naga Chaitanya has been promoting his film, Custody, which is an action thriller also starring Arvind Swami, R Sarathkumar and Krithi Shetty. Chaitanya has been subjected to questions about his personal life as he is promoting his film. And the actor seems to have now addressed his divorce from Samantha and also his link-up with the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya talks about his separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Ever since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu went separate ways, they both and their personal life have been making headlines in entertainment news. And while chatting with Prema The Journalist, Naga Chaitanya yet again addressed the divorce. He says that whatever happened in his personal life, with his marriage was very unfortunate. However, he has the utmost respect for that phase of his life. The actor says that it is due to media reportage and how speculations surface about the two of them all the time that has led to loose respect in the public eye. It has hurt him a lot.

Naga Chaitanya talks about a third party being dragged into his divorce

Naga Chaitanya did not take any names when talking about the third party. But is quite evident since his link-up rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala are too wild right now. The actor shares that for the sake of the headlines they are linking his name to someone and it has added to the speculations. For the unversed, Sobhita has been labelled as a home-breaker by some netizens who shipped Samantha and Chay together. "For no reason or fault at all of the third party, they're being dragged into this whole issue. Whatever happened has happened, they should let go," quoting Naga Chaitanya, News18.com reports.

Sobhita Dhulipala reacts to link-up rumours with Naga Chaitanya

In an interview with Filmibeat, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress reacted to the link-up rumours. She claims that she is not answerable to anyone especially when she has done nothing wrong.