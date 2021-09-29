Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had spent THIS mind-boggling amount on their royal fairy tale wedding

One of the most loving couples of the entertainment industry, and have been in the headlines for past one month for their divorce rumours. While the duo has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, we are expecting the mystery around their relationship to get disclose on October 6, which is their wedding anniversary. Well, we hope they wish each other on this special day through their social media accounts, which will make their fans happy and clear the rumours of their separation. Also Read - Trending South news today: Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, Pawan Kalyan comments on Jr NTR's unique dance moves and more

While you must be waiting for the 6th of October, we take you back to 2017 on their wedding day, which was a visual treat for fans. Reportedly, the star couple had spent Rs 10 crore on their fairy tale wedding. The duo had two wedding ceremonies with only 150 guests. On 6th of October, the couple tied the knot through Hindu tradition, where Samantha donned Chaitanya's grandmother D Rajeshwari's saree. On the next day, we saw the couple getting married as per Christian tradition and the actress was seen in a beautiful wedding gown.

On the professional front, Samantha Akkineni has wrapped up the shooting of Shaakuntalam. Talking about the mega-budget project, the mythological epic lover story film is directed by helmer . Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The music of the film will be composed by Mani Sharma. The film is bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks. Shaakuntalam also features 's daughter Allu Arha and Dev Mohan in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is basking the success of his latest flick Love Story, which has ended the dry spell at the box office post the second wave of COVID 19. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also feautures in a lead role.