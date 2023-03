Once again Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are grabbing headlines due their relationship rumours and now it seems like they are the newest couple in the town as the pictures of them dinning in London together is going viral. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya were spotted in a London restaurant. The picture of the rumoured couple goes viral as Chaitanya poses with the chef of the restaurant were the alleged lovebirds were captured together. In the picture you can see Chay happily posing with the chef while Sobhita sitting on the table hiding her face slightly that only shows she is not interested in getting clicked. Also Read - SRK buys rolls royce worth Rs 10 crores, checkout most luxurious cars that pathaan actor owns [Watch Video]

While the picture of the couple goes viral netizens are strongly slamming the Night Manager actress and ae calling her the home breaker and thus is indeed shallow to another level. Wile the fans of the couple are celebrating seeing them together and calling it official.

The first time Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya came in news, Chay's ex wife and south's most popular and beloved actress 's name was dragged in it where the actor's fans alleged that she is spreading false rumours against him, to which the Shaakuntalam actress strongly lashed out at the fans of the actor and maintained her silence on his relationship rumours, while Chay who openly spoke about the separation with Samantha, neither denied or officially confirmed about his relationship status with Sobhita and only said that he will smile to this question.

And now this picture only shows that they are dating. Sobhita is slowly gaining a huge popularity in tinsel town and all thanks to her smashing debut on OTT as Tara with Made in Heaven and in The ight Manager she played this sexy siren and grabbed a lot of eyeballs, while Chay was also loved for his Bollywood debut in 's film Laal Singh Chaddha.