South Indian actor Naga Chaitanya recently expressed his love and admiration for ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Prime Video series The Family Man. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya shared interesting details about his life and career. During his conversation, Naga Chaitanya said that The Family Man series blew his mind and said that it has become his favourite show now.

Earlier in the interview with Telugu YouTube, Chaitanya spoke about his divorce from Samantha and said that he acknowledged that the events in his marriage were unfortunate. He expressed immense respect for the time he spent with his ex-wife.

Naga also spoke about a trivia about his co-star Aamir Khan and said that he loves singing old Hindi songs and Mr. Perfectionist used to sing for them all the time. Well, Aamir and Naga had worked together in Laal Singh Chaddha film.

The Family Man season 2 starred Samantha as the primary antagonist and she impressed everyone with her role and exceptional performance in the series. Apart from Samantha, the series also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in Goa in 2017 and had announced their separation in 2021. Later, Chaitanya confirmed that the divorce came through last year and they have parted ways. But, fans hope that the two patch up soon. On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the supernatural series Dhootha, which will mark his debut on Prime Video. While Samantha will be seen in Citadel India.