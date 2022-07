Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways last year. After their separation, Chay was seen in Bangarraju and Thank You. While the former was a hit at the box office, the latter became a disaster. In the past few months, Chay has been in the news for his personal life more than his movies. The actor had also made it to the headlines for his rumoured relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala. Now, recently in an interview, the actor opened up about his personal life making more noise than his movies. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan owns her age, flaws like a boss; these no make-up, no filter pictures are proof

Naga Chaitanya says noise about his personal life is more than his movies

While talking to News18, said, "The noise [about my personal life] is louder than for the movies I do. It's unfortunate but that's the way times are right now and that's how some sections of the media are choosing to report. Everyone has their ways, so it's fine. However, it's my duty and responsibility as an actor to keep working hard. Eventually, my hard work will shine and take over. I want to stay positive about it. From August 11, things might work really well for me and I'm hoping people accept me and they'll start talking about my work too."

Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. While it's an extended cameo, it's a very pivotal role Chay will be seen in. Earlier, was supposed to play the character, but reportedly, due to his busy schedule, he couldn't do the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha poster featuring Naga Chaitanya

Recently, the makers shared a solo poster of Naga Chaitanya and introduced his character, Balaraju Bodi. Check out the poster below…

A best friend that everyone would love to have! Meet Balaraju from Bodipalem, a loving and innocent friend of Laal... Take a look at Chaitanya Akkineni's adorable and heartfelt journey as Bala ❤️https://t.co/tqcWpll5sr pic.twitter.com/yWlCigEW0Y — Productions (@AKPPL_Official) July 29, 2022

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and in the lead role. It also features Mona Singh in a pivotal role. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 11th August 2022.