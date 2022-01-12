Not long ago, Tollywood's celebrated pair and announced their divorce in October last year, sending shockwaves among their fans. The two had remained mum on the issue until last month, Samantha decided to open up on her divorce from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and the impact it had on her mental health. And now, Naga Chaitanya has broken his silence and said that the decision to part ways with his wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests. Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu said 'no one's life is perfect' and urged fans to seek help – watch video

"My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She's happy. I'm also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too," Naga Chaitanya replied to a media query on how he overcame the tough times in his personal life. He was speaking at a program to mark the completion of his latest movie outing Bangarraju. Also Read - Tamil actor Siddharth's old mean tweet on Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce goes viral amidst Saina Nehwal row

Earlier, Samantha had said that she felt like she would "crumble and die". But, as she realised that she is going to live her life, with all the issues, she appreciates herself for being such a strong woman. "I never knew I could pass this. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong", the Shakunthalam actress had said. Samantha also mentioned that her divorce from Chaitanya took a toll on her mental health. But she tried her ways to get better. Also Read - From Pooja Hegde to Rashmika Mandanna: 6 South beauties to watch out for in 2022

The divorce announcement coming four days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary had led to much curiosity in public and media circles. So far, both of them have not divulged the reasons for their split. While Naga Chaitanya's last movie Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula, did well at the box-office, Samantha's item number in -starrer Pushpa has become a national sensation. Both of them, separately, have several movie projects lined up in the days ahead.

(With IANS Inputs)