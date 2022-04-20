Yesterday, rumours of 's second marriage spread like wildfire on social media. It has been a little over six months since he separated from his wife, actress . The rumours suggested that Naga Chaitanya was gearing up mentally and emotionally for a re-marriage. The reports also said that he was keen to tie the knot with someone who is not a part of the film industry. Given the fact that the story spread all over social media, his team has now come forward with the truth. As per a report in Great Andhra, the team clarified that the legal divorce of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya was yet to come through. This was too early to think of marrying for a second time. Also Read - RRR star Ram Charan gets mobbed in Amritsar; his cool attitude wins over fans [watch video]

In 2017, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot. They had been friends for a decade, and a couple for close to five years or more. The dreamy wedding made our hearts melt. Everything seemed great between the two till Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped the name Akkineni from her social media handle. Everyone's worst fears came true as they confirmed that they are separating days before their wedding anniversary in October. The separation sparked off endless rumors on social media.

People even went to the extent of speculating that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was not keen to start a family when he wanted otherwise. She got linked to her fashion stylist too. Naga Chaitanya's father said he was not clear about what drove them apart. The couple have not specified the reason as yet. Some unverified sources said that troubles had been brewing since a while but they earlier managed to resolve them. On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha his movie with which is his Bollywood debut.