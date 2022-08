Following his divorce from , recently there were rumours that has been seeing the Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Reports had stated that Chaitanya was seen with Sobhita in his new home, which is not the first time they have been seen together. While Chaitanya had refrained from addressing his dating rumours, he gave an awkward reaction when quizzed about Sobhita as he gears up for his much-awaited Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha, starring and . Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya reacts to Aamir Khan being trolled for his Punjabi accent [Exclusive]

During an interaction, radio host Siddharth Kannan asked Naga Chaitanya to reveal what comes to his mind when he would hear the names of his colleagues. When Chaitanya heard Sobhita's name, he shared an awkward laugh at first, nodded his head and took a long pause before saying, "I'm just gonna smile." Also Read - Naga Chaitanya REVEALS the real reason why he rejected Bollywood films and it will leave you surprised

When this link-up news went viral, some trolls began claiming that such rumours about Chaitanya were spread by his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu's PR team to smear the actor's image. However, Samantha, who came across a ridiculous write-up about the same, became enraged and dispatched the trolls in style. She asked them to move on, stating that the parties engaged in the rumours had plainly moved on as well. The ex couple had announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021, only a few days before their 4th wedding anniversary.

Not just that, some social media users even accused Sobhita of being responsible for the much-publicised breakup between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She then shared a video wherein she was seen showing her middle finger ostensibly at those who are linking her up with Telugu star. Later, she also denied the rumors, calling them baseless.

According to the reports, Naga Chaitanya has purchased a beautiful property in the Jubilee Hills neighborhood of Hyderabad, which is now under construction. The two, Naga Chaitanya and Shobita, were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. After a few hours, they left together in the same car.