Being a celebrity can sometimes be the toughest part, and when we talk about Samantha and , these two people are beautiful souls who have happily moved on from their past. Naga and Chay made a wonderful pair, but their marriage hit the rocks, and they both mutually departed. To date, the fans aren't able to digest this, and often they bring up their past. Recently, in an interaction, Naga spoke about Samantha and how they are happy in their spaces, and she even mentioned that it's been two years since they were separated and a year since they were formally divorced and the court granted them divorce. Both have moved on with their lives and have tremendous respect for that phase of their lives. Taking about Sam during the promotion of his upcoming film, he said, She is a lovely person and deserves all happiness".

Further adding what bothers him the most, he said," It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about. And do you know what is worse? They bring in a third party, someone who is not connected to my past to create headlines out of that. It is very disrespectful to the third party whom they are unnecessarily involving with my past." Just months ago Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's picture from a London restaurant went viral and she was slammed and called the home breaker and more.

Talking about being in a happy space, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor said, "I am very, very happy. Life has been very kind to me. Every phase had a learning curve. I look at my past, present, and future with positivity. I am very thankful for Clearly, both Sam and Naga Chaitanya have moved on, and it's high time that even their fans move on and stop the blame game. When there were dating rumours about Sobhita and Naga, Chay fans alleged that it was the Shaakuntalam actress who was spreading the false rumours, and she lashed out at the user on Twitter, saying that she is not here to talk about the past and has loved on.