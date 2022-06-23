Naga Chaitanya is angry over his link-up rumours with Major actress Shobita Dhulipala [Report]

Following his divorce from , there have been reports doing the rounds that has been seeing Shobita Dhulipala. But it looks like the news of his link-up with the Major actress. According to Telugu Cinema website, Naga Chaitanya is angry with his love life being talked about, just when was trying to get back on track with his career. However, Chaitanya is yet to officially react to the dating rumours that have been spreading like wildfire. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and more South Indian actresses who romanced both father and son on screen

According to rumours, Chaitanya was seen with Sobhita Dhulipala in his new home, which is not the first time they have been seen together. Chaitanya has purchased a beautiful property in the Jubilee Hills neighborhood of Hyderabad, which is now under construction. The two, Naga Chaitanya and Shobita, were reportedly sighted visiting the location, most likely taking a tour around the place. After a few hours, they left together in the same car.

Since the news surfaced, it has caused a debate on social media, with Samantha's followers assuming that Naga Chaitanya's affair with Shobhita was the reason for their split, while Naga Chaitanya's admirers insist that this is not the case.

As trolls began to blame Samantha for planting this rumours about her ex-husband, she became enraged and dispatched the trolls in style. She asked the media to move on, stating that the parties engaged in the rumours had plainly moved on as well.

"Rumours on girl - Must be true!! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl!! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on. you should move on too!! Concentrate on your work, on your families, move on!!" Samantha cited an article uploaded by a Twitter handle that alleged her involvement in the matter.