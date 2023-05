Naga Chaitanya has been a lot in the news lately. The actor's love life has kept fans quite intrigued. The Custody actor was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Their divorce broke the hearts of millions of their fans. A lot was said and discussed over their decision to part ways. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have also spoken about their failed marriage in certain instances. Now, Naga Chaitanya has become a hit among the gossip mills as speculations are rife that something is brewing between him and Ponniyin Selvan II star Sobhita Dhulipala. Amidst dating rumours, Naga Chaitanya's interview talking about exes and more has gone viral. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya says he finds staying friends with exes 'irritating' amidst dating rumours with Ponniyin Selvan 2 beauty Shobita Dhulipala

jokes about losing count of how many people he has kissed

Naga Chaitanya appeared for a segment with Youtuber Irfan for a Truth and Dare game and answered some fun questions. When asked about exes and rejection in relationship, Naga Chaitanya said, "We can be good friends. It is that part that irritates me the most. I didn’t ask for friendship." Further, he was asked how many times he has asked how many people he has kissed so far. To this, Naga Chaitanya joked that he has lost count of how many people he has kissed. But he also provided instant clarification. The actor saved himself by stating that he has kissed so many times in films that he did not keep any count. He also further joked that he is going to get in a lot of trouble for making this statement. LOL! Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns up the heat in a sizzling black outfit at Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel London premiere [View Pics]

Naga Chaitanya talks about regrest in life

Talking about if Naga Chaitanya has any regrets in life, the actor said no. He said that there are no regrets only lessons learnt for everything. Okay then! Also Read - Shaakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'Don't want to forget anything' post divorce with Naga Chaitanya

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is looking forward to the release of his film Custody. Kirthi Shetty plays the female lead opposite Naga Chaitanya. The trailer and posters of the film have left many excited for the film. It is an action thriller directed by .

Check out Custody teaser below:

The film is going to release in theatres on May 12, 2023. It is a bilingual and will release in Tamil and Telugu.