Naga Chaitanya has just delivered the biggest flop of his career in terms of losses as also one of the biggest disasters in the Telugu film industry not just of 2022, but in entire history of Tollywood. We're, of course, talking about his latest release, Thank You, in case you've been living under a rock and haven't even got the slightest whiff of the disastrous opening it took at the box office, followed by steep declines in the days that followed. Well, the debacle of Thank You, has now seemed to prompt Naga Chaitanya to seriously relook at where his career is headed in the immediate future.

Naga Chaitanya recent box office success with Love Story and Bangarraju

Naga Chaitanya has had a somewhat decent time at the box office of late, at least going by his standards and penchant for commercial failures at the ticket window. His last two Telugu movies, Love Story and Bangarraju, both exceeded expectations and posted relatively decent numbers at the box office, with the latter even turning out to be a clean hit, though that falls down mostly to its franchise value and the fact that his superstar father, Nagarjuna, was also a part of the film. Even when it came to the semi-hit, Love Story, Sai Pallavi, who has a decent fan-following, was also a part of the cast. With Thank You though, it was all Chay, and reality has hit him hard.

Naga Chaitanya to begin course-correction withbVenkat Prabhu film

As per a recent report in web portal Telugu Cinema, Naga Chaitanya is expected to be treading very cautiously going ahead. His next release is the Amazon Prime web series, Dootha, but since that's an OTT show, the report states that its success or failure won't hurt him as bad, since, primarily being a theatrical actor, he'll be looking at his film choices, particularly his next, Director Venkat Prabhu's Tamil-Telugu bilingual, for which he's supposed to again sit down with the filmmaker and go over every aspect of the script, shoot and post-production with a fine comb prior to it going on floors. Word is that he's also seriously rethinning whether he should do Sarkaru Vaari Paata Director Parasuram's next movie.