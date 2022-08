More than his films, has nowadays been in the news for his personal life. The actor was recently seen in Laal Singh Chaddha in which he had a cameo, and before that his Telugu movie Thank You had hit. While Laal Singh Chaddha has taken a slow start at the box office, Thank You was a disaster. Now, recently, the actor has once again made it to the headlines because, in an interview, he revealed that he was caught while making out in a car. Also Read - South News weekly rewind: Naga Chaitanya on his tattoo with Samantha Ruth Prabhu connection, Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her BREAKUP with Vijay Deverakonda and more

During an interview with Mashable India, when the host revealed that he was caught by the police while kissing his girlfriend at a railway station, Naga smiled and said, "That happened to me also. I was in the back seat of a car like in Hyderabad making out."

When the interviewer probed that it would be a scary incident, said, "It's okay. It's a story to tell. I feel cool about it. I know what I was doing and I got caught."

We are sure fans of Chay would be wondering whether with whom the actor was in the car.

Well, last year, Chay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways, and since then both the actors have been in the news for their personal life. A couple of months ago, there were reports that Naga Chaitanya is dating Sobhita Dholipala, and recently in an interview, when the actress’ name was taken the actor just gave a smile and reacted quite calmly about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

Talking about his projects, Chay has impressed critics with his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha. He currently has ’s next lined up and will be making his digital debut with Dootha which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.