Naga Chaitanya has had a somewhat decent time at the box office of late, at least going by his standards and penchant for commercial failures at the ticket window. His last two Telugu movies, Love Story and Bangarraju, both exceeded expectations and posted relatively decent numbers at the box office, with the latter even turning out to be a clean hit, though that falls down mostly to its franchise value and the fact that his superstar father, Nagarjuna, was also a part of the film. Despite all this, things aren't looking good for Naga Chaitanya and his upcoming Telugu film, Thank You, and the displeasure is being is being echoed by Chay fans themselves.

