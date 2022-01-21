and had announced their seperation in October last year. The announcement on social media, coming four days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary had led to much curiosity in public and media circles. So far, both of them have not divulged the reasons for their split. Now, Naga Chaitanya has opened up about being mum on his separation with Samantha. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Jai Bhim, Marakkar in Oscar race; KGF 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha confirmed; Dulquer Salmaan contracts COVID-19 and more

"One way of looking at it is, it is the media's job to report and write what they have to write. That defines the kind of media they are, that's their job. But at the same time, I don't have to react to it, it's up to me. Like dad said, unless it is something about family or something personal that needs to be corrected, correct it. Otherwise, it's okay, don't react. News replaces news, tomorrow it's forgotten," Naga Chaitanya told Bollywood Bubble.

To this, added, "The only thing that bothers me is if they write anything about my family. That is the only thing. I am also okay if they write about me. I always think, unless there is fruit on the tree, they won't throw stones, right?" He added that there's no big deal unless there's no family is involved. He also talked about how YouTube Channels distorted facts just for subscribers.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya has said that the decision to part ways with his wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests. "My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She's happy. I'm also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too," Naga Chaitanya replied to a media query on how he overcame the tough times in his personal life.

The divorce announcement coming four days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary had led to much curiosity in public and media circles. So far, both of them have not divulged the reasons for their split. While Naga Chaitanya's last movie Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula, did well at the box-office, Samantha's item number in -starrer Pushpa has become a national sensation. Both of them, separately, have several movie projects lined up in the days ahead.