Naga Chaitanya reveals he shares best onscreen chemistry with THIS actress; you'll be surprised to know who

was all over the headlines as he finally opened up about his divorce with . It was last year that the couple decided to put an end to their almost 3 year long marriage. Their separation left their fans heartbroken. A lot was said post their spolit, however, Naga Chaitanya maintained a staunch silence. It was recently that he opened up about the divorce and stated that his family stood by him in tough times. He also mentioned that Samantha and him are happy in their individual lives. Now, Naga Chaitanya has revealed the name of the actress he shares the best onscreen chemistry with and you will be surprised to know.

In an interview Bollywood Hungama, Naga Chaitanya was asked with whom he shares the best onscreen chemistry and he took Samantha Ruth Prabhu's name. He was also asked about a film that should be remade in Hindi and he said Majili. The film had Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Divyansha Kaushik along with him. Naga Chaitanya also revealed the 2 Bollywood actresses he would absolutely love to worth with. He named and . He was quoted saying by the portal, "I love their performances. So if I ever get an opportunity I would love to share screen space with them in some way."

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is all set to register his entry with Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie will see Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. The film is all set to release in April. The film will also see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameos.