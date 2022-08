Once upon a time when and were madly in love with each other, the former couple had scribbled identical tattooes on their arms, having a special connection with each other. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor recently revealed that his arm tattoo is a morse code of his wedding date with Samantha. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya's film with Parasuram delayed due to Rashmika Mandanna? Here's what we know

Speaking about his tattoo, Naga Chaitanya narrated an incident about a few fans who got a replica of his tattoo on their forearms. He advised fans not to copy such things since situations might differ and he may change his tattoo as well. "I met a few fans who've tattooed like my name and all that and they've imitated this tattoo (gesturing to his forearm). This is not something you would want to imitate. It's the day I got married. So I won't want the fans to put that. I feel really bad when they tattoo these things. It's like 'don't, things might just change. I can change the tattoo',” he told Bollywood Bubble. Also Read - Thank You: Naga Chaitanya's massive FLOP to have its OTT release on THIS date and platform after being booted out of theatres in no time

When Naga Chaitanya was further asked if he has given a thought to change his tattoo, he replied, "No I haven't thought about it, it's fine." When he was further asked what he would do if bumps into his ex-wife Samantha today, he replied, "Say hi, give her a hug." Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan breaks down as he recalls not having money for school fee due to his family debts

For the uninitiated, Samantha has 3 tattoos on her body, all having a special Naga Chaitanya connect. She has dedicated a tattoo to her debut film and inked the initials of the film's name YMC on the back of her neck. She has Chay tattooed on the right side of her rib. After their marriage, Samantha and Chaitanya got matching tattoos on their forearm that represent two arrows. One can find the tattoo on Sam's right forearm.

It took nearly 8 years for Samantha and Naga to make their relationship official and culminate their long courtship into marriage only to get separated nearly 4 years after being husband and wife. Their separation has indeed been very painful both for the Tollywood couple, their respective families and their loved ones.