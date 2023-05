Naga Chaitanya impressed with his small yet impactful role in his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha with superstar Aamir Khan. Naga is a big name in the South Indian film industry, and many speculated why he chose to do a small role as his entry into Bollywood when he could have gone solo with the release and would have gotten the best response from the audience in the Hindi film industry. And finally, after much speculation, Chay finally reveals the real reason behind doing Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. In his interview with Mirchi 9, he said, "The main reason for me to do that project was to travel with Aamir sir. As an actor, I wished I get to travel with him for just 2 days to learn from him. I walked into the project with this mindset. But I got to work with him for 5-6 months." Also Read - Naga Chaitanya is all hearts for ex wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu; calls her lovely woman

Chay even mentioned that Laal Singh Chaddha is an investment for the future while he talked about the failure of the film. "There was a lot of honesty, even in the way Aamir sir was working. I just followed him in this journey and I have no regrets at all. It's unfortunate that the movie didn't work out but I came out as an evolved person, both professionally and personally. It's because of what he taught me". Naga Chaitanya, whose personal life has always been under the media scanner due to his divorce with Samantha, was also alleged by Kangana. Ranaut said that it was Aamir Khan who was the reason behind their separation, but no one chose to comment on these claims by the Emergency actress. While Sam shares a good bond with Kangana.

Naga Chaitanya wasn't the first choice for LSC; it was who was supposed to do the role, but later Chay turned out to be his replacement. Aamir Khan is shaken by the failure of the film, as it was a disaster in the theatre and managed to earn only 55 crore across as it was a 200 crore film. The superstar is right now on sabbatical, and his fans are waiting for his film announcement, which will happen soon with a bang.