Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways a couple of months ago. The duo who made for an IT couple in the film industry have now moved on from their past and separation. However, since they shared a relationship and are public figures, they are often linked in one way or another. Of late, Naga Chaitanya has been making waves for his alleged romance with the Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress Shobhita Dhulipala. And in the middle of it all, Chay's video claiming that he finds staying friends with exes very irritating.

Naga Chaitanya says he finds staying friends with exes irritating

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his next, Custody, which is an actioner movie by . The actor made an appearance on a YouTube channel of Irfan, called Irfan's View. The actor played a game of truth and dare with the host. The host Irfan chanced upon a story of his past relationship during one such Truth and Dare game. Irfan shared how his ex said that they can be friends but cannot continue with their relationship.

It is then that Naga Chaitanya quips in, rather quickly, that this 'We can be good friends' bit is very irritating. The Thank You actor adds that he didn't ask for friendship. The host wholeheartedly agrees with Naga Chaitanya on this one. Well, talking about his past relationship. He separated from and it seems, that things ended on a bitter note between them. Fans were quite worried when they announced their separation. Later, a blame game happened as the fans of both stars were upset with their separation. However, neither Samantha nor Chay opened up about their separation or the reason. Chay's video has made it to entertainment news.

Watch the video of Naga Chaitanya talking about staying friends with exes here:

In the same video, Naga Chaitanya was asked about his biggest regrets. The actor said that he has no regrets in life but all are learning lessons. When Irfan prodded about movies, Naga Chaitanya agreed that there were 2-3 films that he didn’t do and regretted. Chay was also asked about the number of times he has kissed someone. The actor did not have an answer to that. He reasoned that he has kissed in a lot of movies and it’s all out there in the public domain. Chay also added that he is going to be in trouble when this video gets out. Hmm, we wonder why!