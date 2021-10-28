Naga Chaitanya shares first post on Instagram after his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, thanks fans for love and support - check out

has shared first video on his Insta-story post divorce with and it grabbed everyone's attention. While his fans were expecting that Manam star will share something about his about divorce incident, the actor preferred to avoid that and expressed his gratitude to fans, who arranged a get-together in Khammam. Also Read - Bollywood Body Doubles: The real heroes behind Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and more stars who perform high-risk stunts in big-budget films

In the video, the Majili star said, “I came to know that fans and people from surrounding villages of Khammam have been planning to celebrate the success of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. I am very happy listening to this. I thank everyone who is organising this one. When we released ‘Love Story’ and ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, we had a lot of apprehensions, how the movies would do at the box office. How the collections reflect soon after the release, etc. But once the movie was released, you put the content on the top. You came out to support us even after we changed the dates.” Also Read - An Unhappy Ending: Malaika Arora to Sussanne Khan – When celebs from Bollywood opened up about their painful separation

Team #lovestory !! Thank you so much .. you guys have given me memories for a lifetime .. pic.twitter.com/oMbfgwJk0M — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) September 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is basking the success of Love Story, which is directed by Life Is Beautiful, and Fidaa helmer Sekhar Kammula, also features , Easwari Rao, Devayani, and Rajeev Kanakula and others in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by Pawan Ch. It is produced under the banners of Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. The film is currently streaming on AHA Video. , who attended the pre-release event of Love Story, had said, “Four days back, I watched the trailer of Love Story. As soon as I watched it, I fell in love with it. I came to know that the team is planning an event today. I immediately asked Chaitanya if I could be a part of the event.” Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood celebs who buried the hatchet with fellow stars in the coolest way possible