Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You locks release date; chooses not to follow in RRR, KGF 2, Pushpa's footsteps

Naga Chaitanya's Thank You, which also stars Raashii Khanna, falls under the rom-com genre, and is directed by Vikram Kumar of Manam and 24 fame, written B.V.S. Ravi, and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish