Naga Chaitanya suggests changes in director Parasuram’s script after failure of Sarakaru Vaari Paata

Naga Chaitanya is supposed to teaming with Director Parasuram after wrapping up his next Telugu movie, Thank You, directed by Vikram Kumar. However, it now seems that creative differences have cropped up between Naga Chaitanya and Parasuram on their movie. A report in Telugu Cinema.com claims that the actor isn't too happy with the filmmaker's script and has suggested certain changes, especially the incorporation of certain mass elements. What's more, these suggestions seem to have been made known after the failure of the latter's much hyped, big-budget Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarakaru Vaari Paata.

Naga Chaitanya Parasuram movie delayed?

As per the aforementioned report in the same website, might also delay the commencement of his film with Parasuram, probably making him wait for another year till he reworks his script to the former's satisfaction. In the meantime, the actor could begin Tamil director Venkat Prabhu’s movie if talks are to be believed. If that's the case, Parasuram better iron out his script as per the actor's liking if he wants him on board at all for his movie because given how long he's willing to wait to begin the film, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine that Chay may even walk out of the project if things aren't changed to his requirements.

Naga Chaitanya OTT debut, Dhootha

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya's long speculated web series debut was finally revealed during Amazon Prime's grand 5th anniversary celebration. Titled Dhootha which translates to The Messenger in English, the web series is touted to be an extremely dark, spine-chilling, supernatural venture. Yes, Naga Chaitanya will be making his OTT debut in the horror genre and it's being helmed by National Award winner Vikram K. Kumar.

Cast of Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut, Dhootha

What's more, Chay is surrounded by a brilliant ensemble cast in the series from Parvathy Thiruvothu to Priya Bhavani Shankar and more. Opening up about Dhootha, creator Vikram K Kumar said that he made Naga Chaitanya completely aware of the kind of dark, scary, supernatural world he'd be entering with the show, and despite a few inhibitions initially, the actor was finally convinced and then rendered himself whole and sole to the project.