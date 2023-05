Naga Chaitanya is going through a lean phase professionally. The last three movies of the actor Thank You, Custody and his Bollywood debut Laal Singh Chaddha all tanked at the box office. But that has not stopped Naga Chaitanya from signing more movies. The handsome young actor is still much in demand by makers. He has signed on a project by Shiva Nirvana. It seems the film is going to an emotional family drama. The movie is being made by the prestigious banner from the Telugu film industry, Mythri Movie Makers. In the past, Naga Chaitanya worked with Shiva Nirvana in Majili. He was paired with his ex wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two had delivered poignant performances in the film. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya again addresses divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and link-up rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala; says, 'Whatever happened has happened...'

Now, it is being said that he has signed on a movie by Chandoo Mondeti. The filmmaker is best known for his movies Premam and Karthikeya 2. Mondeti is on a high with the huge success of Karthikeya 2. The adventure film with Nikhil Siddhartha was a hit all over India. Naga Chaitanya and he have worked together in Savyasachi. That film was a flop. It seems GA2 Pictures will be bankrolling this film. Naga Chaitanya's last movie Custody a political satire tanked badly. But people who have seen it say it is not as bad as some critics have made it out to be.

Naga Chaitanya said that flops are disappointing but he treats a low phase as a temporary thing. He said he always set out to give good movies to fans. He said good cinema is best reward to unconditional fans. He said, "Highs and lows are very normal in this career. That time will pass soon and we will be back for sure." On the personal front, it is rumoured that he is dating Kurup actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The actress has been trolled as well.