Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways in 2021. The news came as a huge shock for everyone including the family of Samantha and Chay. The two of them reportedly parted ways on a sour note. And thereafter, a lot was said about the two of them. There were speculations of miscarriage, cheating and more. However, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya maintained their dignified silence over the same. Finally, after a long time now, Chaitanya, who is promoting Custody, has opened up on life after divorce and the speculations that followed. For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya is linked to Sobhita Dhulipala and her latest statements have grabbed attention.

Naga Chaitanya talks about moving on after divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya was asked about how he deals with the unwanted questions directed at him about his personal life when he is promoting his film, Custody. The actor shares that he initially would ignore them or stare at them. Chay has a question which why people are still picking on his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He asks why people are still speculating about it. The actor shares that he has moved on. They parted ways 2 years ago and about a year ago they got a divorce. Naga Chaitanya shares that they both have moved on and adds that he has tremendous respect for that phase of his life.

Chay says that the same goes for Samantha. He calls her a lovely person and says that she deserves all the happiness. However, when the media starts speculating, things get awkward between them. He feels that the mutual respect that they have in the public eye is taken away.

Naga Chaitanya talks about the worst part of speculations about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Chaitanya reveals what's the worst thing about it all. He says that the media brings in the third person who is not really connected to his past making headlines. He says that it is very disrespectful to the third party as they are unnecessarily involved in his past. Well, right now, speculations are rife that Naga Chaitanya is dating Sobhita Dhulipala. The pictures of them from London had gone viral from a restaurant. The Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress has been labelled as a home breaker. Well, anybody would be furious and Chay's anger seems justified.