made heads turn with her sizzling avatar in a deep neckline gown at the red carpet of Critics Choice Awards in Mumbai. Her fans were blown away by her appearance and couldn't stop raving about her on social media. And it looks like her estranged husband 's cousin Aashritha Daggubati too has fallen in love with Samantha's looks.

Samantha shared a couple of pictures wherein she was seen posing in the outfit. Raashii Khanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and others were all praise for her hotness. Aashritha, who goes by the name Infinity Platter on Instagram, too left a heart eyed emoji on Samantha's post, which indicates her love and affection to the actress.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year, which came as a huge shock to their fans and their colleagues in the industry. After keeping mum for a long time, Samantha and Chay have spoken about going through a tough phase. However, none of them have stated the reason behind their split nearly 4 years of their marriage.

Meanwhile, during a media interaction at the Critics Choice Awards, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stated that she has been overwhelmed with the kind of response she has been receiving for her special song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. "I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn't expect Oo Antava to be such a hit pan-India. Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country, have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for Oo Antava now."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first special song Oo Antava has broken multiple records, creating many as well. Her appearance in 's musical composition stood as one of the highlights for and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise.