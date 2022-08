While Thank You might have tanked badly at the box office, has a big film lined up with Laal Singh Chaddha. He is also planning a movie with Parasuram Petla who has made Geetha Govindam, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and other films. This movie will be bankrolled by 14 Reels Productions. It seems the actor okayed the basic plot of the film, and now the story is being developed. Rashmika Mandanna is being considered as Naga Chaitanya's leading lady. But in order to start the movie, they need clean dates from the Pushpa actress. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her BREAKUP and dating rumours with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda

As of now, he is working on a movie with . It is a bilingual movie. This is his first movie with the filmmaker. Thank You tanked badly but Naga Chaitanya is not worried. As per Great Andhra, there is uncertainty on when Rashmika Mandanna will allot her dates to the film. The actress is working on projects like Varisu with Thalapathy Vijay, Animal with and Pushpa 2 with . Her latest movie Sita Ramam is a critical and commercial hit. described Rashmika Mandanna as the most wanted heroine. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celeb of the Week: From Alia Bhatt to Urvashi Rautela — These divas get a big thumbs down thanks to their disastrous fashion choices

As per the portal, Naga Chaitanya believes in working with different heroines rather than repeating hit combos. He has done one film with Krithi Shetty, Bangarraju. She is also a part of Venkat Prabhu's film. He just worked with in Love Story. Rashmika Mandanna and he would be a fresh combination on screen. She is now the national crush of India. Also Read - Sita Ramam movie review: Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's beautiful love story will fill your hearts with love and eyes with tears