Naga Chaitanya's latest post makes fans emotional; netizens convinced that Chay still misses Samantha Ruth Prabhu

It has been more than eight to nine months but Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce is still heart-breaking for fans. Naga Chaitanya's Thank You is coming soon at the theatres. The handsome actor took to Instagram to write what Thank You meant in his life. He shared the pics of his mom, Laxmi Daggubati, his dad Nagarjuna and one with Hash. As we know, the couple were doting pet parents to Hash. The French bulldog was the apple of their eyes. From pics in the gym to throwing cute birthday parties for Hash, they showered their love on the canine. Now, Hash is living with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the apartment the couple shared before. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty gets attacked by trollers as she's spotted outside the gym, 'Ab kiska paisa lootne jaa rahi hai'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

The actor wrote, "#themagicwordisthankyou Thank you - A word I use often but not often enough where it matters the most . My next release #thankyouthemovie reflects this thought .. something that has moved me through the journey of the film. I’m dedicating this post to some of the people who matter the most to me." He thanked his mom for keeping him rooted and loving him unconditionally no matter what. Naga Chaitanya said that his dad was like a friend. For their pet, Hash, he wrote, "Hash - for making me feel , showing me how to love and just keeping me human! #thankyouthemovie releasing July 22nd." Also Read - Before Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh were caught red-handed in a hotel room, Dileep, Vijay Babu, Sri Reddy and more South actors embroiled in dirty scandals

After the couple got separated in October 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been trolled quite badly. Naga Chaitanya maintained a stoic silence over the divorce. On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has said that she will take stern action against defamatory videos and harmful speculation. The actress will soon make her debut on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 with Akshay Kumar. Her project with Varun Dhawan will start soon. Naga Chaitanya is a part of Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Also Read - Thor Love and Thunder full movie in HD leaked online on TamilRockers, Telegram; Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel film falls prey to piracy