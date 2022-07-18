Naga Chaitanya's Thank You copied from these south films? Producer Dil Raju reacts to claims

Naga Chaitanya's Thank You is all set to release next week and before the release of the film, it has landed in lots of controversies. Earlier Chay Akkineni's film dialogue from that film was slammed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans as many thought that the actor is taking a dig at his ex-wife. And now the film has been surrounded by another controversy and that is plagiarism. The producer has finally reacted to these false claims against the film Thank You. Dil Raju who is all set for the release has slammed these reports of the film being close to and Na Autography. He rubbished the reports and said that Thank You is nowhere close to those films. As per reports, Dil Raju said, " Thank You is a different film and the drama about a man in different phases of his life and t has altogether a different storyline". The film is directed by who has Raashi Khanna as Chay's leading lady. Also Read - RRR for Oscars 2023: Ram Charan-Jr NTR's movie a frontrunner in Best International Feature Film category?

While the film is also making headlines due to ticket prices. Dil Raju- the film producer and distributor of the film talks about the ticket price. Dil Raju recently stated that he has been annealing the pricing model ad trying to come up with the optimal pricing system for his films, He is now enforcing one of the lowest prices for Thank You. " We are still discussing what is right. We are only trying to understand what is going wrong".

Talking about Thank You being special, Naga in an interaction said, " This is a script I feel will instantly connect with audiences. We have a lot of special people in our lives but when it comes to thanking them, we hesitate and have second thoughts. As much as we want to thank them, there's always some element of guilt or the distance that you share with them could stop us. This film will teach us to go thank those people." The film is slated to release on July 22, 2022.