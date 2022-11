Wedding bells are ringing for Telugu actor Naga Shaurya who is all set to marry his girlfriend and interior designer Anusha N Shetty. The wedding details are out and the couple will tie the knot on on November 20 in Bengaluru. The couple's wedding card has surfaced online and fans are thrilled to see their favourite actor getting married.

According to the reports, Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty's wedding ceremonies will go on for two days and some of the top stars from the Telugu film industry are expected to attend the wedding festivities and bless the couple for starting a new phase in life.

It is being said that the ceremonies have been organised at the JW Marriot hotel at Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru on November 19 and 20. The couple will be taking their wedding vows at 11.25 am on Nov 20, which will be followed by lunch for the guests, who are expected to followed the dress code which is Indian traditional.

The mehendi ceremony will take place on November 19 from 3.30 pm onwards at the same venue. This will be followed by a cocktail night on the same day from 8 pm onwards. The dress code for the event is western or Indian formals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naga Shaurya (@nagashaurya_universe)

For the uninitiated, Naga Shaurya's to-be-wife Anusha is a an architectural designer who owns the Anusha Shetty Designs label. She has done Interior Design certification from New York School of Interior Designs and a Master’s Degree in entrepreneurship and marketing. She has won the Designer of the Year title for the years 2019 and 2020. She has also found herself a place in the 40 best Interior Designers 2020 in the country by Architecture and Interior Design excellence awards.

A few days ago, Naga Shaurya's 24th film NS24 went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony. Directed by the debutant S.S. Arunachalam, the film is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi for Vaishnavi Films. NS24 will have the biggest budget among all films that Naga Shaurya has so far acted in and it will also see him undergoing a complete makeover.