Naga Shaurya's father Shivalinga Prasad arrested at his farmhouse near Hyderabad in gambling case

In a shocking development, Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya's father Shivalinga Prasad has been arrested by the police on Wednesday at his farmhouse near Hyderabad in a case relating to gambling. Also Read - Lakshya teaser: Naga Shaurya nails the intense portrayal in this comeback story of of an archer

As reported by IANS, the police raided a farmhouse, which was taken by Shivalinga Prasad on lease from its owner, at Manchirevula in Narsingi on October 31. The officials arrested 30 people including former MLA Sriram Bhadraiah for gambling and alleged violation of lease conditions. Also Read - #NS20 First Look: Naga Shaurya flaunts 8-pack abs with a stylish beard and ponytail in his archer avatar

The police produced Shivalinga Prasad in a court, which was also hearing bail petitions filed by him. A case under Telangana Gaming Act was registered at Narsingi Police Station under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Barring main accused Gutta Suman Kumar, all others were later released on bail. Also Read - South movie this week: Aswathama

Police had initially stated that Suman had taken the farmhouse on rent for one day from Prasad who had taken the property on lease for film shootings. Suman, however, organised gambling by inviting several people including a MLA and some realtors. Police seized Rs 6.77 lakh in cash, 33 mobile phones, three cars and 29 gambling sets.

Suman, who was allegedly involved in a few cases in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, was grilled by police in custody. He was also released on bail two days ago.

Meanwhile, Naga Shaurya, who was last seen in debutante director Lakshmi Sowjanya's Varudu Kaavalenu opposite Ritu Varma, will be next seen in a rom-com, directed by Anish Krishna and co-stars Shirley Setia. Seasoned actress Radhika plays a pivotal role in the film produced by Usha Mulpuri and presented by Shankar Prasad Mulpuri. The film also features , Rahul Ramakrishna, Satya and Brahmaji.

He has also wrapped up shoot for sports drama Lakshya, which is said to be India's first film based on the sport of ancient archery. Directed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, Lakshya is Shaurya's 20th film and also stars actress Ketika Sharma. Ace actor Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing a crucial role in the film. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and .