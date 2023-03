Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, at this point in his career, is being very cautious when it comes to choosing his next scripts. The actor's recent film The Ghost, which was released during Dasara emerged as a flop at the box office. While the actor had many expectations of the film, it was a disappointment to him and his fans as well.

Post The Ghost, Nagarjuna did not announce what his next film is. But as per the latest update, Nagarjuna has lined up three films. The actor is said to have been approached by a debutant director for the remake of a Malayalam film.

Recently, producer Abhishek Agarwal, who made films like Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, announced that he bought the remake rights of the Malayalam blockbuster film Porinju Mariam Jose and that he will be releasing it in multiple languages. This announcement is one of the most exciting announcements in recent times.

As said, this remake will be directed by a debutant and Abhishek Aggarwal is also said to have agreed with the choice of actors. So Nagarjuna will be playing the lead role in the remake of the Malayalam thriller.

On the other side, Nagarjuna is said to be collaborating with writer Prasanna who is the main reason why Ravi Teja's Dhamaka became a blockbuster hit at the box office. Now, Prasanna is said to be making his debut as a director with Nagarjuna's next. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

Nagarjuna was appreciated for his performance in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.