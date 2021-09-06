Nagarjuna cancels Bigg Boss 5 Telugu press meet due to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni's separation rumours? Here's what we know

Rumour has it that the only reason Nagarjuna and his team cancelled the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu press meet was to avoid all the uncomfortable questions about son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu Akkineni that would have no doubt been directed at him by the media