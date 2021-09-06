The bad news for all Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya fans is no doubt the rumours of their impending separation that have been doing the rounds now for quite some time. Word is that too many differences have cropped up between the star Tollywood couple and both apparently, both have cited that they are no longer compatible with each other. In fact, speculation is rife that Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are headed for splitsvillaa, with the announcement soon expected. And now, the effects of trouble in paradise seem to be telling on Nagarjuna as well, with the celebrated Telugu superstar having recently cancelled the annual press meet prior to the launch of the new season of Bigg Bosss Telugu. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Karan Johar’s arguments with Akshara Singh led to her elimination? Vote now

Rumour has it that the only reason and his team cancelled the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu press meet was to avoid all the uncomfortable questions about son Chay and daughter-in-law Samantha that would have no doubt been directed at him by the media. The official reason given by the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu makers for the cancellation of the event was the coronavirus pandemic, which seems farcical given that all the pre-release functions are going ahead as planned. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 28, September 5 Live updates: Karan Johar pays a tribute to Sidharth Shukla, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh get eliminated

Sources have also claimed that Samantha Ruth Prahu has been indirectly passing veiled hints on social media that she and husband may soon be parting ways and all efforts towards a reconciliation have proven futile. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Is Pratik Sahejpal using Neha Bhasin's popularity to move ahead in the show? Here's what the latter's husband has to say

Anchor Ravi, Youtube Star Shanmukh Jaswanth, Nataraj Master, Character Artist Priya and a TV9 anchor are among the names expected to participate in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu this year.