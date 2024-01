Maldives has been a dream destination for many of us. But post the Maldives and India row, everyone has taken a stand against Maldives. Indian celebrities have often been spotted at Maldives but now things have changed. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to the Lakshadweep Islands in India to promote it as a tourist destination. He shared pictures and videos from there and advised people to explore beautiful India. After PM Modi's post went viral, Maldives' Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts Mariyam Shiuna put up a post trolling PM Modi. The post read, "What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives." They also said that India will not be able to compete with the Maldives. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Celebrities who have temples dedicated to them

The minister has been asked to resign but Indians have taken it seriously. They had all decided to ban Maldives. Many celebrities like Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others supported the explore Indian islands initiative by PM Narendra Modi and slammed the Maldives minister for the derogatory comments on our Prime Minister. Also Read - Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: From marrying twice to a dirty fight with a journalist, here's all about the Telugu superstar

Nagarjuna cancels Maldives trip

Many of the celebrities have cancelled their Maldives vacation plans and have decided to visit Lakshadweep. Now, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has also revealed that he has cancelled his Maldives vacation. He has been promoting his latest film, Naa Saami Ranga and in a chat with with Indian lyricist Chandrabose and songwriter MM Keeravaani, he revealed the same.

He said that he was supposed to leave for the Maldives on January 17 as he wanted to take a break after working for 75 days for Bigg Boss and Naa Saami Ranga without a break. He said that now he is planning to go for Lakshadweep next week. He further said that he is not cancelling the tickets because of fear or anything but he is doing so because it is not healthy.

Nagarjun slams derogatory comments on PM Modi

He added, "Whatever they have said or the statements they have made were not healthy at all, and it's not right, and he is our Prime Minister. He is leading 1.5 billion people. He is the leader of 1.5 billion people and whatever they treated is not right."

He further praised the popular Bangaram Islands in Lakshwadeep.