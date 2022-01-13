It was really a heartbreaking moment for fans to see their favourite Tollywood star couple and ending their marriage after 3 years. The announcement of their divorce in October last year had created quite a stir on social media. People had started speculating the possible reasons behind their divorce. However, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya remained mum until now. While the estranged couple still haven't talked about why they decided to part ways with each other, Nagarjuna Akkineni is proud of his son on how he dealt with his separation from Samantha. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya BREAKS silence on divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; explains how it impacted their family, and both of them professionally

"I am very proud of how calm he remained through it all. He was not provoked into uttering a single word. Like any father, I was very worried about him. But he was more worried about me than I was about him. He would ask me, ‘You okay, Dad?’ and I’d be like, errr, ‘Isn’t that what I should be asking you?’" Nagarjuna told Subhash K Jha during an interaction. Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Neha Sharma, these 6 beauties know how to slay the sports bra look like a queen – see pics

Recently, Naga Chaitanya broke his silence and said that the decision to part ways with his wife Samantha was taken in their mutual best interests. "My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She's happy. I'm also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too," Naga Chaitanya replied to a media query on how he overcame the tough times in his personal life. He was speaking at a program to mark the completion of his latest movie outing Bangarraju. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Trisha Krishnan recovers from COVID-19, NTR 30 release date, Anupama Parameswaran's hot kiss and more

Earlier, Samantha had said that she felt like she would "crumble and die". But, as she realised that she is going to live her life, with all the issues, she appreciates herself for being such a strong woman. After the divorce announcement on social media, Nagarjuna had tweeted that the separation is unfortunate.

"With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength," he had tweeted.

The divorce announcement coming four days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary had led to much curiosity in public and media circles.