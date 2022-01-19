Nagarjuna opens up about the success of Bangarraju; says ‘I trusted the Telugu audience’

, Ramya Krishna, , and Krithi Shetty starrer Bangarraju released on 14th January 2022. While many films got postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, and theatres being shut in many states, the makers of Bangarraju decided to release their movie on the Makar Sankranti weekend. The film took a good opening at the box office, and in four days (till Monday), it collected Rs. 61.60 crore gross worldwide. Recently, a fan event was organised to celebrate the success of the movie. Also Read - Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding: The couple to tie the knot in the same hotel as Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya

While talking about the film's success at the event, Nagarjuna said, "The whole world was terrified. Everyone thought about who would watch a movie under such circumstances. Movies got stopped in North India. But our Telugu movie lovers wanted movies for Sankranthi. Together they made the movie a blockbuster. My salute to them. Everyone says the movie is a hit because of my confidence on the script, but the fact is I trusted the Telugu audience. There is no Sankranthi without movies. I did not come to talk about collections. Collections are nothing Before Your Love. Seeing all this, I want to thank my father Akkineni Nageswar Rao. All your love is because of him. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. Bangarraju is a perfect Telugu movie. We are not Bangarraju. Real Bangarraju is my father. I believe he is somewhere here and watching us. NTR and ANR are the two eyes of the industry. Today is NTR's Vardhanthi. We must always remember him. NTR Lives On. ANR Lives On."

Naga Chaitanya added, "You gave our career-best openings. We are going to witness a career-best collection as well. Bangarraju is a film to be remembered forever. I was initially hesitant to play this character. But Kalyan Krishna was very helpful and encouraging. He got me close to the audience with Rarandoi and took me much closer to them with this film. Thanks to everyone who worked on the film. This team is also like gold. Krithi Shetty has hit a hat trick. Thanks to Ramya Krishna, , Daksha, Jhansi. I know how you receive if we come up with a good movie. I now experienced the feeling of scoring a proper commercial blockbuster."

Krithi Shetty, who completes a hattrick of success with Bangarraju, said, "Bangarraju means Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya. They are gold in real life as well. I am very happy to act with them. I really enjoyed this role when I heard the story. I give credit to the director for it. Kalyan Krishna is a very good director. Ramya Krishna is an amazing actress. It was a pleasure to work with her. Thanks to everyone who worked on this movie.”

Bangarraju is a sequel to the 2016 film .